On February 6, Vladimir Putin will present science and innovation awards and chair joint meeting of State Council Presidium and Presidential Council on Science and Education

On February 6, the President will focus on state policy in the area of science and education.

In the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin will award the 2019 Presidential Prizes in Science and Innovation for Young Scientists.

Instituted in 2008, the annual prizes are awarded for outstanding contributions to the development of national science, for the creation of new equipment and technologies that facilitate the innovative growth of the economy and the social sector as well as for the strengthening of the country’s defence capability.

This year the prizes go to Alexander Veraksa, DSc (Psychology), for studying the cognitive development of preschool and school students; to Sergei Makarov, DSc (Physics and Mathematics), for his research in the area of nano-technologies; and Marina Shirmanova, Ph.D. (Biology), for her achievements in studying oncological processes.

Later, in the Grand Kremlin Palace, Vladimir Putin will chair a joint expanded meeting of the State Council Presidium and the Presidential Council for Science and Education. Meeting participants will discuss ways of strengthening the role of the regions in training specialists for the economy and the social sector, with due consideration for the tasks stipulated by the May Presidential Executive Order and the implementation of the state’s Science and Technological Development Strategy.

The participants will focus on ways of bringing the system of secondary professional and higher education into conformity with economic requirements, state and society expectations, on creating and introducing new tools for collaboration between educational and research organisations, institutions of state authority at all levels and employers in order to preserve and expand the country’s intellectual potential.

