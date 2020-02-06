Award ceremony for winners of 2019 Presidential Prize for Young Scientists

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The prize is awarded for contribution to advancing Russian science, for creating new equipment and technology that can boost the innovative development of the economy and social sphere, as well as strengthen national defence.

The 2019 Presidential Prize was awarded to Alexander Veraksa, DSc in Psychology, for research of the cognitive development of children of preschool and school age; Sergei Makarov, DSc in Physics and Mathematics, for innovations in nanotechnology; and Marina Shirmanova, PhD in Biology, for achievements in the study of oncological processes.

Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, friends.

First of all, I would like to congratulate all of you and all those who work in the fields of science and university education. We are trying to combine these two fields today, and I hope that science will be developing at our universities. I would like to wish you all the very best on the upcoming Russian Science Day – all researchers, those who are here today and those who are not, everyone who is prepared to break new ground, make discoveries and peer into the unknown.

It has become a tradition to award state prizes in science and innovation to young scientists ahead of this day. It is notable that the number of nominees for the prize grows with every passing year, and ever more interesting and promising projects in the key spheres compete for the prize. This rich choice allows us to select the very best and most deserving projects. It also shows that the standards of research projects carried out by young people are becoming increasingly mature.

I have no doubt that the talent and enthusiasm of our young people can lead to a major breakthrough in the key spheres of technology in this decade and the 21st century as a whole. Of course, difficult and ambitious goals and an opportunity to come to the fore and play a crucial role in national development are very strong motives for anyone, but especially so for young people who choose the field of science. Very young people developed Siberia, discovered Antarctica, created nuclear and space projects and accomplished many other things.

You may have noticed that I said in my annual Address that there are many young people working in science. According to estimates, by the middle of the decade every second scientist in Russia will be under 40. Our academic community will be one of the youngest in the world.

This has been a trend for the past few years, and I hope it persists. Your energy coupled with talent and knowledge will certainly produce a positive result for the country.

To create conditions for the work and professional growth of your peers and the younger generation, the Government will continue to update the equipment of our research organisations and universities, as well as research infrastructure, including megascience-class facilities. Major funds – over 220 billion rubles – will be allocated under the Science national project. We are to launch the NICA collider in Dubna outside Moscow before the end of 2022 and the SKIF synchrotron in Novosibirsk by late 2023.

To be continued.

