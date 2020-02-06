Bank of Russia Bulletin released (05.02.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 15 (2151) of 5 February 2020 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section lists credit institutions complying with the requirements of federal laws and resolutions of the Russian Federation Government as of 1 January 2020.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-138, dated 29.01.2020, on vesting the State Corporation Deposit Insurance Agency with the authority of a provisional administration of Sevastopol-based SM BANK JSC;

No. OD-152, dated 30.01.2020, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-7, dated 10 January 2020;

No. OD-166, dated 31.01.2020, on the revocation of a banking licence and on cancelling a professional securities market licence from the Moscow-based credit institution JSCB APABANK;

No. OD-167, dated 31.01.2020, on appointing the provisional administration to the Moscow-based credit institution JSCB APABANK due to the revocation of its banking licence;

No. OD-185, dated 04.02.2020, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2566, dated 7 November 2019.

The issue publishes information of the DIA for the depositors of PJSC CB PFC-BANK.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-135, dated 28.01.2020, on the revocation of an insurance licence from Joint-stock Company Gorodskaya Strakhovaya Meditsinskaya Kompaniya;

No. OD-136, dated 28.01.2020, on the revocation of insurance and reinsurance licences from Limited Liability Company PROMINSTRAKH;

No. OD-165, dated 30.01.2020, on the revocation of an insurance broker licence from Limited Liability Company Insurance and Reinsurance Broker Unimar.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Regulation No. 698-P, dated 24 October 2019, ‘On the Requirements for Target Internal Control Rules, on Qualification Requirements for Specific Officials Responsible for the Implementation of Target Internal Control Rules, and on the Procedure for Informing Organisations (Participants of a Banking Group or a Bank Holding Company) Conducting Operations With Money and Other Property about the Imposition of the Ban Specified in Part Two, Article 13 of the Federal Law ‘On Countering the Legalisation (Laundering) of Criminally Obtained Incomes and the Financing of Terrorism’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 29.01.2020);

Bank of Russia Regulation No. 705-P, dated 18 December 2019, ‘On the Procedure for the Bank of Russia to Supervise over Compliance by Payment System Operators, Which are not Credit Institutions, Payment Infrastructure Operators, as well as Foreign Payment System Operators with Federal Law No. 161-FZ, Dated 27 June 2011, ‘On the National Payment System’ and Related Bank of Russia Regulations’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 30.01.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5376-U, dated 26 December 2019, ‘On Harmonising Certain Bank of Russia Regulations’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 03.02.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5399-U, dated 31 January 2020, ‘On Invalidating Certain Bank of Russia Regulations’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 03.02.2020).

05 February 2020

