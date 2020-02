Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with Dmitry Makhonin, whom he appointed Acting Governor of Perm Territory by a Presidential Executive Order.

The President signed an Executive Order appointing Dmitry Makhonin Acting Governor of Perm Territory following Governor Maxim Reshetnikov’s resignation.

Vladimir Putin appointed Dmitry Makhonin Acting Governor of Perm Territory until an elected governor takes office.

