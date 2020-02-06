Joint meeting of State Council Presidium and Presidential Council on Science and Education

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was devoted to enhancing the role of the regions in training professionals for the economic and social sectors in accordance with the President’s May Executive Order and the Strategy for Scientific and Technological Development.

The focus will be on adjusting the system of vocational and higher education to economic requirements, expectations of the state and society, as well as the creation and introduction of novel methods of interaction between educational and academic organisations on the one hand and bodies of power at all levels and employers on the other, with a view to preserving and improving the country’s intellectual potential.

Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

You probably noticed that I raised many issues during my recent Address to the Federal Assembly, but one of them is especially important. It concerns all aspects of our demographic development.

It includes decent benefits for families with children, improving the healthcare and social infrastructure, the creation of new jobs in order to increase wages and real incomes, and, of course, the availability of equal and fair conditions for receiving a good modern education, so that the coming generations in Russia realise their huge potential.

The Government, the regions and municipal authorities must work consistently together with civil society and businesses in all spheres of demographic development, including education.

In this connection, I propose that the State Council convene at the beginning of the next academic year to discuss the further development of our general education system. As for our meeting today, which is attended by governors and members of the Council on Science and Education, we should use it to coordinate additional decisions to strengthen university education in the regions.

Of course, much has been accomplished in this field: high-performing federal and national research universities have been created and basic universities are being provided with assistance in over 30 regions.

However, there are still many unresolved problems. The greatest of them is the super-concentration of educational resources in Moscow and St Petersburg. They are home to over 200 universities, or more than 25 percent of the country’s universities, and this not counting their regional branches.

In some periods of our history back in the 19th and 20th centuries, this concentration was objective and possibly justified. But it has clearly become outsized, including because of the social and economic disproportions that developed by the turn of the 21st century. This has become a major challenge when it comes to balanced development throughout Russia.

