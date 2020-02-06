Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei pays an official visit to the Republic of Bulgaria

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On February 5-6, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, paid an official visit to the Republic of Bulgaria. This is the first official visit of the Belarusian Foreign Minister to Bulgaria in the history of our bilateral relations.

During the visit, the Head of the Belarusian delegation met with the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev. The parties discussed the whole range of bilateral relations, outlined promising topics for cooperation, and exchanged views on joint activities, aimed at ensuring the sustainable development of the two countries, as well as strengthening stability and security in the European region.

At the meeting with the Chair of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria, Tsveta Karayancheva, topical issues of further development of cooperation between the legislative bodies of Belarus and Bulgaria were discussed. The sides underlined the importance of direct contacts between the MPs, also in format of “friendship groups”, within the framework of inter-parliamentary structures.

An interesting exchange of views took place with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, Ekaterina Zakharieva, on a wide range of issues on the bilateral, multilateral and regional agenda.

The sides discussed promising areas of cooperation between Belarus and Bulgaria in political, economic and cultural spheres, as well as possibilities to enhance regional cooperation. While discussing the prospects of holding the next meeting of the Belarusian-Bulgarian Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, the parties agreed to hold it in the foreseeable future. The need for further substantive cooperation within the framework of working groups of the Commission – on tourism, scientific and technical cooperation, agriculture, transport and education – was underlined. The parties also confirmed their readiness to hold simultaneously with the meeting of the Commission the bilateral business-forum.

Substantial part of the negotiations was devoted to the development of cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the European Union. In this regard, the Belarusian side confirmed its’ openness to further intensification of contacts with the Union in general, as well as the desire for equal and mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation with its’ members. It was stressed that Belarus is ready to continue interaction, aimed at the formation of a legal framework of cooperation with the EU.

V.Makei also met with the representatives of the Bulgarian business community, working with Belarusian counterparts. Noting the dynamic nature of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Foreign Minister stressed the existence of promising topics for cooperation in this area. The participants exchanged views on holding joint events, including those with the participation of the chambers of commerce and industry of two countries, aimed at expanding business contacts and implementing mutually beneficial projects.

