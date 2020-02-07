On February 1, 2020, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD9.2 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of February 1, 2020, the volume of international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus according to the preliminary data accounted for USD9,243.1 million in the equivalent.

In January 2020, gold and foreign exchange reserves decreased by USD150.4 million (by 1.6%)

The reduction in the level of international reserve assets in January was due to the scheduled repayment by the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus of foreign and domestic obligations in foreign exchange for the total amount of USD556 million.

The receipt of funds in foreign exchange to the budget, the increased cost of monetary gold, proceeds from the sale of bonds denominated in foreign exchange by the Ministry of Finance, as well as the purchase of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange were conductive to the maintenance of the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in January.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2020, the volume of international reserve assets as of January 1, 2021 should be at least USD7.3 billion.

MIL OSI