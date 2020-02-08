Greetings to Lyzhnya Rossii nationwide mass ski race

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This major project has a genuine nationwide spirit. It attracts tens of thousands of skiing fans, and it is wonderful that many of them bring along their entire families, young and old.

I strongly believe that just as in previous years Lyzhnya Rossii will be held in an atmosphere of fair competition and friendship, invigorating participants and leaving them in good spirits, as well as helping promote physical fitness, and a healthy and active lifestyle.”

Lyzhnya Rossii is an annual skiing event that invariably becomes a major winter sports celebration attracting a large number of skiing fans. Professional skiers, as well as amateurs between 12 and 70 years old take part in this event.

The purpose of Lyzhnya Rossii is to promote skiing as a regular exercise, physical fitness and sport among adults and youngsters.

Elite athletes, Olympic champions and sports veterans always compete alongside amateurs. By taking part in this event, prominent politicians and government officials, heads of Russian regions and city mayors show that mass sport is a national priority for officials at all levels.

MIL OSI