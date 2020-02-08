Greetings to the faculty, students and graduates of Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Exactly 60 years ago, Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia opened its doors to young people arriving in Moscow from the newly independent countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America, offering them a second home. I strongly believe that many graduates hold warm memories of the years they spent studying in our country, their teachers and friends.

Over these years, the university has trained tens of thousands of qualified professionals in economics, agriculture, medicine, law, history, philology and other disciplines, making a unique contribution to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between people of various ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

It is marvellous that Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia treasures these traditions and maintains a high standard of education as one of Russia’s best higher education institutions. Its noble mission helps attract talented, proactive and dedicated young people from across the world who are receptive to progressive ideas and are ready to undertake advanced programmes and projects.”

Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia is one of Russia’s largest educational and research centres. Since its founding, it has always operated as an internationally-minded institution.

The roster of the university’s prominent graduates includes Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, public activist Irina Khakamada and State Duma deputy Grigory Balykhin.

