Ambassador of Belarus A.Aleksandrov meets the Vice President of Council of Ministers of Cuba

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

10-02-2020

On February 8, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Cuba, Alksxander Aleksandrov, met with the Vice President of Council of Ministers of Cuba, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz.

The parties discussed the course and prospects of implementing the agreements on the development of Belarusian-Cuban trade and economic cooperation, achieved during the visit of the President of Cuba, M.Diaz-Canel Bermudez, to Belarus on October 22-24, 2019.

