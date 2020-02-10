Greetings to Russian Foreign Ministry current and former staff

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin congratulated the current and former staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation on their professional holiday, Diplomats’ Day.

The message reads, in part:

“Russian diplomats have always deliberately and consistently defended the interests of our Fatherland. While continuing the glorious traditions of our predecessors, you carry out your duty with honour and deal with challenging and responsible foreign policy tasks.

Thanks largely to the efficient work of Russia’s Foreign Ministry, we have managed to reach a certain degree of stability in Syria and launch an intra-Syrian Constitutional process. We are seeing visible results in the development of Eurasian integration and the EAEU’s foreign relations, as well as of allied relations within the CSTO. We are improving cooperation with China, India, other Eurasian countries as well as Latin American states. The dialogue with African countries has reached a new level.

At the same time, the international political situation is becoming more turbulent, which means that an even more proactive approach is needed to provide strategic stability and form a just world order. To this end, we should use our position at the UN Security Council, and the opportunities provided by the current Russian presidency in the SCO and BRICS, and participation in the G20, APEC and other multilateral organisations.

It is important to build up efforts to protect the rights and interests of our compatriots abroad, and to protect the Russian language. And, of course, the preservation of the historical truth about the Great Patriotic War is an undisputable priority. This is especially important against the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of Victory that we will mark this year.

I am sure that you will continue to work proactively and creatively while defending Russia’s interests and strengthening its position on the global arena. The country’s leadership will continue to pay due attention to providing support and resources to the diplomatic service.”

The President also wished the Foreign Ministry’s current employees new professional success, and to honourable former employees, he wished good health, high spirits and longevity.

