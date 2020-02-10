Meeting with Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities Vladimir Yakushev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In particular, Vladimir Yakushev said that in 2019, 80.3 million square metres of housing were built, which reversed the downward trend that existed since 2015.

The minister also noted that the number of development companies that switch to escrow accounts and receive project financing for housing construction is growing. Projects implemented under the old financing regulations should be completed as soon as possible.

The minister also reported that the implementation of the programme to relocate from substandard housing is going well, and that in 2019 the plan was exceeded six times over.

Vladimir Yakushev emphasised that before 2024, over 1 million square metres of housing will be built to replace substandard housing.

