Ambassador of Belarus I.Nazaruk meets the Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

11-02-2020

On February 11, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Armenia, Igor Nazaruk, met with the Vice President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, co-chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission for Cooperation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus and the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Vahe Enfiajyan.

During the meeting the parties discussed the state and prospects of the Belarusian-Armenian inter-parliamentary cooperation, including in the context of developing contacts between the specialized commissions of the parliaments of the Eurasian Economic Union member states.

MIL OSI