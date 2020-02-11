Commentary to Decree No.48 of 10 February 2020

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

On 10 February, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No.48 “On increasing the level of social care for persons liable for military conscription and military service in reserve”.

The document stipulates that, as of 1 January 2020, military personnel performing fixed-term military service are subject to compulsory social insurance in the event of reaching retirement age, disability and loss of breadwinner. The decree establishes a procedure for the payment of compulsory insurance fees for the period of compulsory military service, which will make it possible to include it to the pension insurance record.

For persons who have completed compulsory military service or service in reserve, there are additional benefits for access to educational institutions, and also in choosing a place of work in the field of their specialization upon completion of education. Such persons, with the average mark of no less than 6 and on the recommendation of military units, are entitled to pre-university training at the expense of the national and/or local budgets.

A provision has been introduced to provide members of the serviceman’s family with the right to use public housing in dormitories for the entire period of military service.

The adoption of this decree will help improve social care of persons called up for compulsory military service or service in reserve.

