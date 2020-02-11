FIDH slams Russia’s “move to devalue international human rights treaties”

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/95968 2020 2020-02-11T14:38:00+0300 2020-02-11T14:38:00+0300 2020-02-11T14:38:01+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/fidh_logo_new.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna” has joined an appeal released by the International Federation for Human Rights urging the Russian parliamentarians and the Russian people to vote against the proposed amendments to the country’s Constitution, as they could “effectively legalize the selective implementation of decisions of international treaty bodies”.

The radical changes to the Russian Constitution proposed by President Putin on January 20 “contradict the letter and spirit of the Constitution, diminish the fundamental rights of Russian citizens under the guise of legitimate State concerns, and constitute an attempt to further consolidate power in the hands of the current regime.”

“Our organisations fear that, if adopted, these measures would compromise human rights not only in Russia, but also set a dangerous precedent that may be emulated by other countries,” says the statement co-signed by 37 FIDH member organizations from around the world.

In particular, the human rights defenders criticize the authorities’ move to prioritize domestic laws above key international treaties, which could “usher in a dark time for human rights in Russia, with the potential to set a dangerous global precedent”.

FIDH separately stresses the speed with which the draft law was prepared — just four days — and the government’s “disregard for constitutionally prescribed procedures” required to adopt the amendments.

MIL OSI