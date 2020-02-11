Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod wins prize at international talent competition

Source: Gazprom

Background

Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom that delivers natural gas to 15 regions in the Volga and Central Federal Districts of the Russian Federation.

The company’s gas transmission system is composed of trunklines stretching for over 13,000 kilometers.

Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod operates 54 compressor workshops, 284 gas compressor units, 371 gas distribution stations, 2 mobile CNG refuelers, and 4 gas refueling modules located at gas pipeline operation centers. The company’s efficiency is achieved through 24 branches, including 16 gas pipeline operation centers, the Engineering Center, the Emergency Response and Recovery Directorate, the Procurement Directorate, the Utility Vehicles and Special-Purpose Machinery Directorate, and the Staff Training Center.

The ISO 14001:2015 environmental management system is in effect at Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod. The company employs around 10,500 people. It is headquartered in Nizhny Novgorod.

