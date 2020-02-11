Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

11 February 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Iran President Hassan Rouhani as the country celebrates the 41stanniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and considerable achievements of the state over the period.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized the courage and unity of the Iranian people, their readiness to defend the national interests. According to the president, Belarus and Iran share a common desire to ensure their legitimate right to independently decide their future.

“I am convinced that further expansion of cooperation between Minsk and Tehran will help find effective ways to respond to present-day challenges,” the head of state stressed.

