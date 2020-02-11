Meeting with Ambassador to China Nikolai Snopkov

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

11 February 2020

The Chinese should know that Belarusians are their true friends, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Belarusian Ambassador to China Nikolai Snopkov.

The head of state said that China is now experiencing difficulties in part because of coronavirus. “As you can see, they are going through difficult times, and it is not just the virus,” the president said. “The world has seen more difficult times. The problem is the inflow of fake news in connection with this coronavirus.”

However, despite such difficulties, Belarus remains among the important partners of the People’s Republic of China. The high level of cooperation between the two countries must be maintained and developed. “The Chinese should know that Belarusians are resilient, reliable people and true friends,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed. According to him, the appointment of Nikolai Snopkov as the ambassador was welcomed by the Chinese side.

