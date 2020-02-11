Polish women in science

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland in English

On International Day of Women and Girls in Science, we look at female Polish scientists who follow in the steps of Maria Skłodowska-Curie and achieve great things in their respective fields.

OLGA MALINKIEWICZ

36-year-old physicist, and now also businesswoman, Olga Malinkiewicz has developed a novel solution for producing ultra-thin solar cells based on perovskites printed on flexible surfaces with the electronic inkjet method. Solar cells obtained using Malinkiewicz’s method are produced at lower temperatures which sharply reduces costs. Flexible, light, efficient and inexpensive, perovskite solar cells can be easily fixed to most surfaces to produce power. Soon maybe even a sticker that you can fix onto your clothing. For her invention, Malinkiewicz was awarded the 2014 Photonics21 Student Innovation Award by the European Commission.

KATARZYNA GRZELAK

Do you know what kinorhynchs are? They are tiny marine invertebrates that live in mud or sand deep down in the sea. The diversity of this group of organisms – also known as mud dragons – is largely unexplored and the research conducted by Katarzyna Grzelak, Polish marine biologist, in Spitsbergen and its surroundings significantly fills the gap. Grzelak discovered and described eight new species of kinorhynchs giving three of them names that refer to the dragons known from George R. R. Martin’s “Song of Fire and Ice” saga and their human mother: Echinoderes drogoni, E. rhaegali i E.daenerysae.

JOANNA BAGNIEWSKA

Even though experiments on Pavlovian conditioning usually involve dogs, behavioural ecologist Joanna Bagniewska used similar procedures in her research on the behaviour of… bees. She developed a method of training bees, whose sense of smell is exceptionally strong and sensitive, to detect certain smells in return for a reward in the form of sugar. “A bee needs only six seconds to learn a particular odour and be able to recognize it”, says Bagniewska, and the odour could be anything from pollen to… explosives. How is this useful? If taught to detect the smell of drugs, for instance, bees could help customs officers at airports to detect drugs.

