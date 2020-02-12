Ambassador of Belarus I.Nazaruk meets the Minister of Economy of Armenia

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

12-02-2020

On February 11, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Armenia, Igor Nazaruk, met with the Minister of Economy of Armenia, co-chair of the Intergovernmental Belarusian-Armenian Commission on trade and economic cooperation, Tigran Khachatryan.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of the Belarusian-Armenian cooperation in trade and economic spheres. The organization aspects of the fourteenth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission to be held in Yerevan on March 11-12, 2020 were considered in detail. The interlocutors reached an agreement to interact and coordinate joint efforts for the holding of the event.

MIL OSI