Ambassador of Belarus S.Aleinik meets the Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

12-02-2020

On February 11, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Sergey Aleinik, held a meeting with the Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Christopher Pincher.

The interlocutors noted a positive dynamic of the Belarusian-British relations, confirmed mutual interest of the sides to develop, including in the context of Brexit, economic and investment cooperation in the framework of the intergovernmental Trade Dialogue.

S.Aleinik and C.Pincher also exchanged views on deepening a political dialogue between Belarus and the United Kingdom, as well as interaction of the two countries in international organisations.

