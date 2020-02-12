Bank of Russia Bulletin released (12.02.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin released

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 16 (2152) of 12 February 2020 has been released.

The issue presents information about the Bank of Russia Board of Director’s decision to reduce the key rate by 25 bp to 6.00% p.a.

The Credit Institutions section lists credit institutions complying with the requirements set forth by Russian Government resolutions as of 1 January 2020.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-194, dated 5 February 2020, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2566, dated 7 November 2019;

No. OD-203, dated 6 February 2020, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-7, dated 10 January 2020;

No. OD-212, dated 7 February 2020, on the termination of the activity of provisional administration to manage Limited Liability Company Commercial Agroindustrial Bank of Stary Oskol (the Belgorod Region, Stary Oskol);

No. OD-213, dated 7 February 2020, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-7, dated 10 January 2020.

The issue publishes information from the Deposit Insurance Agency for the depositors of JSC NVKbank.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors.

12 February 2020

