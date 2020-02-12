Deputy Foreign Minister A.Dapkiunas participates in the 58th session of the UN Commission for Social Development

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

12-02-2020

On February 10-13, 2020 the Belarusian delegation headed by the Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrei Dapkiunas, takes part in the 58th session of the UN Commission for Social Development.

Background Information: UN Commission for Social Development (CSocD) is a subsidiary body of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), which deals with reduction of poverty and social inequality, as well as promotes an international policy to build social justice for the most vulnerable groups of society. Belarus is a member of the CSocD for 2016-2020 and a member of ECOSOC for 2018-2020.

On February 10, A.Dapkiunas made a statement at the CSocD general debate on this session’s priority theme: “Affordable housing and social protection systems for all to address homelessness”.

In his statement, the Belarusian diplomat noted that homelessness is a complex social problem that is relevant for various countries and regions of the world. At the same time A. Dapkiunas emphasized that this problem is not a prominent issue for Belarus.

The Deputy Head of the Foreign Ministry noted that housing affordability has always been a top priority in Belarus and is seen as a key element in preventing homelessness. Moreover, Belarus pays attention not only to the availability of housing, but also to its comfort, safety and modernity.

In the context of the topic of homelessness, A. Dapkiunas noted the relevance of addressing problems of family homelessness.

In this regard, the Deputy Minister emphasized the need to strengthen and protect the institution of the family at the international level, including in the context of negative trends that contribute to the breakdown of families.

In the course of the visit to New-York, on February 11, A.Dapkiunas held a meeting with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, Melissa Fleming.

The interlocutors discussed approaches to preparing and holding commemorative events dedicated to the 75th Anniversary of the Organization to be celebrated this year.

A.Dapkiunas suggested linking the UN anniversary date with the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II and joining the efforts of countries with the support of the UN Global Communications Department in holding a landmark event that goes beyond the usual protocol. This event would not only emphasize the important role of states that made their contribution to the victory in the war, but could also illustrate the unity and solidarity of all UN member countries in relation to this memorable event.

