Greetings to the 13th Winter International Arts Festival in Sochi

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Since its inception, your festival has proven to be a popular and sought-after cultural forum that famous musicians and performers from various countries seek to take part in. And, of course, it has become a true celebration for those who live in Sochi or come to visit it.

It is important that with every passing year the festival expands its creative boundaries and enriches its concert and theatre programme with well-known masterpieces and works by modern authors, giving the audience the joy of meeting with true art.

In this sense, I would like to note the extensive and comprehensive work of Yury Bashmet, the festival’s organiser, inspirer and constant participant, as well as his enormous contribution to the development of this interesting and beautiful project and genuine concern for the fostering of young talent.”

