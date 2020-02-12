Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

There was a substantive exchange of views on developments in Libya, including in the context of implementing the results of the international conference held in Berlin on January 19.

Vladimir Putin stressed the principal importance of coordinating all settlement parameters that the UN Security Council was working on with the Libyan parties.

Both sides expressed their interest in continuing joint work towards long-term normalisation in Libya.

Several matters pertaining to Russian-Italian cooperation were also touched upon. It was agreed to maintain contacts at various levels.

MIL OSI