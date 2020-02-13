Ambassador of Belarus V.Beskosty meets the Minister of sports and youth policy of Turkmenistan

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On February 13, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Turkmenistan, Vyacheslav Beskosty, held a meeting with the Minister of sports and youth policy of Turkmenistan, Dayanch Gulgeldiev.

During the meeting, the prospects of development of Belarusian-Turkmen cooperation in the field of sports, including the holding of joint training camps and the training for coaches in various sports on the basis of sports educational institutions of Belarus, were discussed.

The parties paid a special attention to the issue of signing the program of cooperation between Belarus and Turkmenistan in the field of sports.

