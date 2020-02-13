Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, January 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

2019

January – december 2019

2020

January

February

March

June

September

December

January

A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles

1. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

up to 1 year

6.97

7.38

7.74

7.71

7.16

6.83

7.39

6.79

over 1 year

8.35

8.21

8.74

10.60

7.80

8.15

8.70

7.48

natural persons

demand

0.19

0.74

0.64

0.36

0.23

0.83

0.48

0.76

up to 1 year

8.72

8.73

8.82

9.03

8.79

8.70

8.82

8.62

over 1 year

11.85

12.01

12.21

12.62

12.06

11.74

12.22

11.72

2. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

11.13

11.03

11.21

11.34

11.15

10.63

11.18

10.96

over 1 year

10.78

10.65

10.46

10.77

10.30

10.24

10.50

10.68

natural persons

up to 1 year

9.13

9.57

9.55

9.33

8.62

7.79

8.91

8.17

over 1 year

10.89

11.58

11.44

11.75

10.90

9.66

11.03

9.96

B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.20

0.18

0.20

–

–

–

0.19

–

up to 1 year

0.98

1.47

1.59

1.05

1.11

0.95

1.19

0.82

over 1 year

1.61

1.68

1.65

0.75

0.97

0.48

1.30

1.06

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

0.76

0.78

0.79

0.77

0.59

0.35

0.67

0.33

over 1 year

2.23

2.36

2.36

2.36

1.72

1.40

2.04

1.16

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

4.28

4.22

4.26

4.42

4.66

4.20

4.44

4.15

over 1 year

6.05

5.50

5.34

5.40

5.05

4.23

5.03

3.89

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.

