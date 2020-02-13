Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, January 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
2019
January – december 2019
2020
January
February
March
June
September
December
January
A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles
1. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
up to 1 year
6.97
7.38
7.74
7.71
7.16
6.83
7.39
6.79
over 1 year
8.35
8.21
8.74
10.60
7.80
8.15
8.70
7.48
natural persons
demand
0.19
0.74
0.64
0.36
0.23
0.83
0.48
0.76
up to 1 year
8.72
8.73
8.82
9.03
8.79
8.70
8.82
8.62
over 1 year
11.85
12.01
12.21
12.62
12.06
11.74
12.22
11.72
2. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
11.13
11.03
11.21
11.34
11.15
10.63
11.18
10.96
over 1 year
10.78
10.65
10.46
10.77
10.30
10.24
10.50
10.68
natural persons
up to 1 year
9.13
9.57
9.55
9.33
8.62
7.79
8.91
8.17
over 1 year
10.89
11.58
11.44
11.75
10.90
9.66
11.03
9.96
B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.20
0.18
0.20
–
–
–
0.19
–
up to 1 year
0.98
1.47
1.59
1.05
1.11
0.95
1.19
0.82
over 1 year
1.61
1.68
1.65
0.75
0.97
0.48
1.30
1.06
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
0.76
0.78
0.79
0.77
0.59
0.35
0.67
0.33
over 1 year
2.23
2.36
2.36
2.36
1.72
1.40
2.04
1.16
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
4.28
4.22
4.26
4.42
4.66
4.20
4.44
4.15
over 1 year
6.05
5.50
5.34
5.40
5.05
4.23
5.03
3.89
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.