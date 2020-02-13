Meeting with the working group on drafting proposals for amendments to the Constitution

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting brought together representatives of legislative and executive authorities, academic community, the arts, as well as prominent public figures.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

We met almost a month ago, and I know that the working group almost immediately got down to this, frankly speaking, difficult work.

As far as I understand, when you started, you faced a great response from the public – the number of submitted proposals for amendments has already exceeded 500, if I am not mistaken. This is surely a great challenge not only for the working group but for all of us, as we are working together on the Basic Law. That is what it is called – the Basic Law – in the Constitution because it forms the basis of our entire legal system and regulates all the basic and fundamental principles of our life.

It is extremely important here to double-check every word, every letter, and every comma. But at the same time, we should not omit what was created with great effort of our people and enshrined in the current Constitution; we should not lose anything but, on the contrary, we must meet today’s challenges. I am sure that today we will discuss some issues of precisely this nature, of this scale.

Here is what I mean. In 1993, it was impossible to enshrine certain things in the law, not only in the Basic Law, in the Constitution, but in any law whatsoever, because this simply did not exist. There was no internet then, and so on. This is the first point. Second, the country was not in the same condition as it is now.

It was difficult for us to formulate some things, especially those related to the country’s sovereignty or to the place of our country in the world. At that point we could not guarantee social guarantees, sorry for the tautology, because the economy was in such a state that any laws passed by parliament could not have any financial backing, so it was more or less pointless and moreover, it was even harmful.

Then we realised that it was simply harmful, because law was adopted clearly without any hope that it would be implemented. Because, when adopting the law, we already knew that there were no funds for its implementation. And then, of course, we could only state social guarantees in a general way. But now the situation is different. I mean the indexation of pensions, for example, or the minimum wage, and so on. It was then impossible to write it in the Basic Law. Now our economy is in a different state, so that we can, and if we can, then we must do it.

I understand that there are a lot of questions, and I am not going to distract you with some general phrases. Today we have a purely working meeting. I know that you travel a lot in the regions and work with the public in Moscow, and you are constantly in touch with professional communities. Therefore, we are having the second, but also absolutely working meeting. I am at your service. If there are any questions that you would like to raise at this second meeting, let us discuss them.

Thank you very much for your attention.

To be continued.

