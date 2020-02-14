Broad Money Supply as of February 1, 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
BYN mln
Indicators
01/01/2019
01/10/2019
01/12/2019
01/01/2020
01/02/2020
1. Cash in circulation – М0
2,991.6
3,421.0
3,499.4
3,708.3
3,574.9
2. Transferable deposits
5,624.2
5,748.9
5,668.9
6,566.6
5,674.9
2.1. Natural persons
2,757.1
2,853.6
3,015.7
3,030.5
2,943.6
2.2. Legal entities^
2,867.1
2,895.3
2,653.2
3,536.1
2,731.3
Monetary aggregate – M1
8,615.7
9,169.9
9,168.3
10,274.9
9,249.8
3. Other deposits
7,378.5
8,921.5
9,330.2
9,878.0
9,651.6
3.1. Natural persons
4,010.8
4,754.4
5,022.0
5,131.4
5,265.1
3.2. Legal entities^
3,367.7
4,167.0
4,308.1
4,746.7
4,386.5
Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2
15,994.2
18,091.3
18,498.5
20,152.9
18,901.4
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency
904.7
1,380.1
1,508.9
1,370.4
1,484.1
Ruble money supply – M2*
16,899.0
19,471.4
20,007.3
21,523.3
20,385.5
5. Deposits in foreign currency
23,998.1
24,039.6
24,531.3
25,336.8
25,279.0
5.1. Transferable deposits
6,181.5
6,897.0
7,210.3
7,429.5
7,297.9
5.1.1. Natural persons
2,235.9
2,591.3
2,715.9
2,780.4
2,897.9
5.1.2. Legal entities^
3,945.6
4,305.7
4,494.4
4,649.1
4,400.0
5.2. Other deposits
17,816.6
17,142.6
17,321.0
17,907.3
17,981.1
5.2.1. Natural persons
13,170.2
12,876.4
13,091.7
13,076.7
13,251.2
5.2.2. Legal entities^
4,646.4
4,266.3
4,229.2
4,830.7
4,729.9
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency
2,080.3
1,650.5
1,684.2
1,541.1
1,555.8
7. Precious metals deposits
255.6
134.7
121.9
108.5
98.1
Broad money – M3
43,232.9
45,296.3
46,344.7
48,509.7
47,318.4
For information:
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m
11,111.3
11,589.3
11,606.9
12,044.5
11,825.3
Natural persons
7,133.1
7,456.8
7,479.4
7,538.1
7,554.4
Legal entities^
3,978.2
4,132.5
4,127.6
4,506.4
4,270.9
1. Transferable deposits
2,862.1
3,325.0
3,411.5
3,531.8
3,413.9
1.1. Natural persons
1,035.2
1,249.2
1,285.0
1,321.7
1,355.6
1.2. Legal entities^
1,826.8
2,075.7
2,126.5
2,210.0
2,058.3
2. Other deposits
8,249.2
8,264.3
8,195.4
8,512.7
8,411.4
2.1. Natural persons
6,097.9
6,207.6
6,194.3
6,216.3
6,198.8
2.2. Legal entities^
2,151.3
2,056.7
2,001.1
2,296.4
2,212.6
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m
963.2
795.7
796.9
732.6
727.8
Precious metals deposits, USD m
118.3
65.0
57.7
51.6
45.9
^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.