Broad Money Supply as of February 1, 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

BYN mln

Indicators

01/01/2019

01/10/2019

01/12/2019

01/01/2020

01/02/2020

1. Cash in circulation – М0

2,991.6

3,421.0

3,499.4

3,708.3

3,574.9

2. Transferable deposits

5,624.2

5,748.9

5,668.9

6,566.6

5,674.9

2.1. Natural persons

2,757.1

2,853.6

3,015.7

3,030.5

2,943.6

2.2. Legal entities^

2,867.1

2,895.3

2,653.2

3,536.1

2,731.3

Monetary aggregate – M1

8,615.7

9,169.9

9,168.3

10,274.9

9,249.8

3. Other deposits

7,378.5

8,921.5

9,330.2

9,878.0

9,651.6

3.1. Natural persons

4,010.8

4,754.4

5,022.0

5,131.4

5,265.1

3.2. Legal entities^

3,367.7

4,167.0

4,308.1

4,746.7

4,386.5

Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2

15,994.2

18,091.3

18,498.5

20,152.9

18,901.4

4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency

904.7

1,380.1

1,508.9

1,370.4

1,484.1

Ruble money supply – M2*

16,899.0

19,471.4

20,007.3

21,523.3

20,385.5

5. Deposits in foreign currency

23,998.1

24,039.6

24,531.3

25,336.8

25,279.0

5.1. Transferable deposits

6,181.5

6,897.0

7,210.3

7,429.5

7,297.9

5.1.1. Natural persons

2,235.9

2,591.3

2,715.9

2,780.4

2,897.9

5.1.2. Legal entities^

3,945.6

4,305.7

4,494.4

4,649.1

4,400.0

5.2. Other deposits

17,816.6

17,142.6

17,321.0

17,907.3

17,981.1

5.2.1. Natural persons

13,170.2

12,876.4

13,091.7

13,076.7

13,251.2

5.2.2. Legal entities^

4,646.4

4,266.3

4,229.2

4,830.7

4,729.9

6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency

2,080.3

1,650.5

1,684.2

1,541.1

1,555.8

7. Precious metals deposits

255.6

134.7

121.9

108.5

98.1

Broad money – M3

43,232.9

45,296.3

46,344.7

48,509.7

47,318.4

For information:

Deposits in foreign currency, USD m

11,111.3

11,589.3

11,606.9

12,044.5

11,825.3

Natural persons

7,133.1

7,456.8

7,479.4

7,538.1

7,554.4

Legal entities^

3,978.2

4,132.5

4,127.6

4,506.4

4,270.9

1. Transferable deposits

2,862.1

3,325.0

3,411.5

3,531.8

3,413.9

1.1. Natural persons

1,035.2

1,249.2

1,285.0

1,321.7

1,355.6

1.2. Legal entities^

1,826.8

2,075.7

2,126.5

2,210.0

2,058.3

2. Other deposits

8,249.2

8,264.3

8,195.4

8,512.7

8,411.4

2.1. Natural persons

6,097.9

6,207.6

6,194.3

6,216.3

6,198.8

2.2. Legal entities^

2,151.3

2,056.7

2,001.1

2,296.4

2,212.6

Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m

963.2

795.7

796.9

732.6

727.8

Precious metals deposits, USD m

118.3

65.0

57.7

51.6

45.9

^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

