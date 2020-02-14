Greetings to participants and guests of 2020 FIL World Luge Championships

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“I am sure that these major, prestigious championships will become an important event for the athletes and their numerous fans. They will be held at the highest organisational and victorious level because the participants will compete at the legendary luge and bobsleigh track where Olympic, European and World Cup records were once set.

And, of course, the event will be remembered for its honest and spectacular competition and will leave everyone with unforgettable good impressions.”

