“Your history dates back to 1895, when the Gnessin sisters opened the first public music college in Moscow. To a large extent due to their creative devotion, the college developed a unique system to train professional musicians, which has been highly successful and is recognised all over the world.

You can be rightfully proud of the legendary assemblage of talented composers, conductors, performers and teachers trained by the renowned Gnessin Academy, as well as the atmosphere of spirituality and creativeness within its walls. And, of course, the contribution of your alumni to the development of Russian culture cannot be overstated.

Today Gnessin music schools are rightfully considered to be among the most famous and reputable educational, cultural centres of our capital city and all Russia, with wonderful traditions that are passed down from generation to generation.”

