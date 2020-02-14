Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei participates in the 56th Munich Security Conference

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

14-02-2020

On February 14-16, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, pays a working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany to attend the 56th Munich Security Conference.

On the first day of the visit, the Head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry took part in the opening session of the conference, where the Federal President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, made a statement, as well as in a number of panel discussions, in particular on the topic of strengthening multilateralism and the role of the West in the modern system of international relations.

On the sidelines of the conference, V.Makei held talks with US Assistant Secretary of State for Political and Military Affairs, Clark Cooper, during which a wide range of international and regional security issues were discussed, as well as the development of the Belarusian-American dialogue.

The meeting between the Belarusian Foreign Minister and the European Commissioner for the Budget, Johannes Hahn, focused on the current agenda of cooperation between Belarus and the European Union, including issues of interaction through the Eastern Partnership.

With the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Vladimir Norov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus discussed the possibilities of enhancing the participation of our country in the activities of this organization, as well as the development of cooperation with its member countries.

MIL OSI