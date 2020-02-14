Protocol signed on pricing procedure for gas supplies to Belarus until 2021

Source: Gazprom

Release

February 14, 2020, 13:30

A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Vladimir Semashko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, and Viktor Karankevich, Belarusian Minister of Energy, took place today in St. Petersburg. The parties reviewed issues related to cooperation in the gas sector.

Alexey Miller and Vladimir Semashko signed the Protocol between Gazprom and the Government of the Republic of Belarus outlining the pricing procedure for natural gas supplies to Belarus in 2020.

Background

The contracts between Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus are valid until the end of 2020.

On December 31, 2019, Gazprom and the Government of the Republic of Belarus signed the Protocol on the pricing procedure for natural gas supplies to Belarus in January and February 2020.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Related news

MIL OSI