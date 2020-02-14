Settlement of BRENT futures in May 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

We kindly ask you to pay attention to the settlement peculiarities of BRENT futures in May 2020.

The BRENT futures (code: BR-5.20) with the last trade date on 1 May 2020 has been entered into the trading system of the Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market.

Due to the changes in MOEX’s 2020 Trading Schedule concerning May holidays, the last trade date (the settlement) of the contract is moved to 4 May 2020, according to Clause 1.5 of the BRENT Oil Futures Contract Specification approved by the Executives Board of PJSC Moscow Exchange on 5 August 2016 (Minutes No. 43)). Therefore, according to Сlause 2.2.2 of the Specification, the ICE Brent Index value published on 1 May 2020 on the ICE website will be taken as the settlement price for the BRENT OIL futures (code: BR-5.20).

At 19:00 Moscow time on 14 February 2020, the date of settlement and the last trade day for the BRENT OIL futures (BR-5.20) will be changed in the trading system from 1 May 2020 to 4 May 2020.

