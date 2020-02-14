Seventh meeting of the Belarusian-Ukrainian working group on mutual trade

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On February 14, 2020 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus hosted the seventh meeting of the Belarusian-Ukrainian high-level working group on mutual trade.

The Belarusian delegation was headed by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrei Evdochenko, the Ukrainian delegation was led by the Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, Trade Representative of Ukraine, Taras Kachka.

During the meeting topical issues of the Belarusian-Ukrainian trade and economic cooperation were discussed in a constructive manner, in order to remove existing barriers to trade and increase mutual trade turnover.

The issues of applying measures to protect the domestic market and of Belarus’s accession to the World Trade Organization were thoroughly considered.

