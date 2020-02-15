Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei participates in the 56th Munich Security Conference (second day)

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

15-02-2020

On February 15, 2020 within the framework of the Munich Security Conference the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, took part in a high-level round table for investors organized by the Agora Strategy Group center.

During the event, which was attended by more than 20 representatives of the largest international and German investment funds, the Head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry presented the economic potential of Belarus and investment opportunities in our country.

At a meeting with the Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, Oliver Hermes, the issues of trade, economic and investment cooperation between Belarus and Germany were focused on. The parties noted the need for additional efforts to increase business interaction, including through the organization of joint events and visits by business circles of the two countries. A particular emphasis was placed on the topic of digitalization and cooperation in the field of information technology, in particular in the context of the activities of the High Technology Park in Belarus.

The current state and development of Belarusian-German relations, including the start of the work of the Belarus-Germany Strategic Advisory Group, were examined during the talks between V.Makey and the Coordinator of the Federal Government of Germany for Intersocietal Cooperation with Russia, Central Asia and the Eastern Partnership countries, Dirk Wiese, the German Foreign Ministry’s Commissioner for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia, Michael Siebert, the Foreign Policy Speaker of the Social Democratic Faction party of the Bundestag of Germany, Nils Schmid, as well as the deputy chairman of the parliamentary faction of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, Johann Wadephul.

The negotiations of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus with the heads of the foreign affairs offices of several states took place.

With the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics, there was a detailed discussion on the visit of the President of the Republic of Belarus to Latvia with an emphasis on the economic component, the development of bilateral political dialogue at all levels and economic cooperation, including in the field of energy, as well as through pan-European organizations.

During a conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, Damdin Tsogtbaatar, the parties considered the whole range of bilateral relations, including the prospects for strengthening the diplomatic presence of this country in Belarus.

With the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, the sides noted the progress and positive dynamics in expanding cooperation between the two countries, as well as discussed the preparations for the next meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission and energy issues.

At a meeting with the Executive Director of the American Jewish Congress, David Harris, the Belarusian Foreign Minister briefed his interlocutor on plans to perpetuate the memory of Holocaust victims in Belarus. The parties also exchanged views on a number of topical issues on the international agenda.

