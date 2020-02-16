Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei participates in the 56th Munich Security Conference (third day)

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

16-02-2020

On February 16, 2020, as part of a working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

During the meeting, the parties positively assessed the development of bilateral dialogue and interaction. The interlocutors reached agreements on holding in the near future a meeting of the Joint Committee on trade and economic cooperation, as well as on the exchange of visits at various levels. There was also discussed the possibility of expanding cooperation in a number of areas, including the energy, digital and agricultural sectors.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the Head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry held brief talks with foreign ministers of Armenia, Georgia, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan and Poland, as well as with heads of delegations from several countries and international organizations.

MIL OSI