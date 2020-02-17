Bank of Russia Bulletin released (17.02.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 17 (2153) of 14 February 2020 has been released.

The issue provides information on the share of foreign capital in the aggregate authorised capital of credit institutions and insurance companies as of 1 January 2020.

The Credit Institutions section presents consolidated statistics on top 30 Russian banks as of 1 January 2020.

Information about the Russian banking system as of 1 February 2020 is included.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-241, dated 12.02.2020, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-7, dated 10 January 2020;

No. OD-242, dated 12.02.2020, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2566, dated 7 November 2019.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-217, dated 10.02.2020, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration of Limited Liability Company Nizhny Novgorod Specialised Depository;

Order No. OD-218, dated 10.02.2020, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration of Limited Liability Company Management Company Eurotrust;

No. OD-228, dated 10.02.2020, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2663, dated 21 November 2019;

No. OD-229, dated 10.02.2020, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-461, dated 11 February 2016;

The Bulletin informs about the results of the disposal of the assets of PJSC NPF Sibirskiy Kapital via a public tender offer.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5365-U, dated 23 December 2019, ‘On the Procedure for a Funds Transfer Operator to Control the Activity of Bank Payment Agents’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 7 February 2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5366-U, dated 23 December 2019, ‘On Invalidating Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 2693-U, Dated 14 September 2011, ‘On the Procedure for Funds Transfer Operators Which are Credit Institutions to Control the Activity of Bank Payment Agents’ (becomes effective from the effective date of Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5365-U, dated 23 December 2019; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 7 February 2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5368-U, dated 24 December 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4242-U, Dated 20 December 2016, ‘On the Procedure for Qualifying Overdue Payments to the Budgets of the Russian Federation Budget System as Bad Debts’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 5 February 2020);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-06-14/5, dated 6 February 2020, ‘On Notifying the Bank of Russia of Early Termination of Powers of Certain Members of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of a Financial Organisation’.

