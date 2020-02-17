Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus O.Kravchenko meets the U.S. representatives

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On February 17, 2020 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, met with the Staff Director of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee of the United States Congress, Christopher Socha, and the Professional Staff Member of that Committee responsible for Europe and regional security, Hannah Thoburn. The meeting was also attended by the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States in the Republic of Belarus, Jenifer Moore.

The participants exchanged views on the development of Belarus-U.S. relations and regional security.

