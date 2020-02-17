Report of Finance Minister Maksim Yermolovich

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

17 February 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko received a report from Belarus’ Finance Minister Maksim Yermolovich on 17 February.

First of all, the head of state asked about the situation with the budget and the fulfillment of obligations regarding salaries in the public sector.

“A week ago we agreed that you will analyze budget formation in 2020. Besides, tell me please about the implementation of the 2019 budget. Tell me about the situation in general. We are now fighting on various economic fronts. And such battles always have a financial impact on the budget,” the president said.

He also asked about budget implementation. “Please tell me about the fulfillment of obligations regarding salaries in the public sector and especially about the remuneration reform you have been talking about. There are different things in mass media, but I want to know the state of affairs. Apart from that, let’s discuss other aspects of budget financing,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also asked Maksim Yermolovich to inform him about proposals concerning changes on the insurance market. “Don’t forget to inform me about Belgosstrakh, other insurance organizations. You submit proposals on certain transformations, turning it into an open joint-stock company. I asked you what was the problem and if you could work. You said you could. So you say you can work like you did before, without changing anything. And then you suddenly suggest setting up an open joint-stock company on this basis. Why? I want you to explain your work in the insurance segment.”

Maksim Yermolovich reported that the implementation of the 2019 budget was above the targets in all aspects. “Local, oblast and Minsk budgets were implemented better. The situation with budget balance is also better than we planned. All payments were made on time and in full. There were no impediments in the implementation of the budget in 2019,” the minister said.

In his words, all social obligations of the state in 2020 envisaged in the budget will be fulfilled in full. “We are working in a normal regime. We have enough budget resources for urgent expenditure and payment of debts,” Maksim Yermolovich said.

