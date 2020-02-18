Оfficial visit to Egypt

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko will pay an official visit to Egypt on 19-20 February.

In Cairo Aleksandr Lukashenko will hold talks with Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The heads of state will review progress in implementing the agreements reached during the visit of the Egyptian leader to Minsk in the summer of 2019, as well as cooperation prospects in trade, economy and humanitarian affairs.

“The presidents will discuss cooperation on the international arena, regional and global security. The talks are expected to result in a package of bilateral documents,” the press service noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is set to have a series of meetings. Together with his Egyptian counterpart he will go on a tour to Egypt’s new administrative capital located 45km to the east of Cairo.

A session of the Belarus-Egypt Business Cooperation Council will be held on the sidelines of the visit.

