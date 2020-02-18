Bank of Russia issues commemorative precious metal coin (18.02.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia issues commemorative precious metal coin

On 25 February 2020, the Bank of Russia issues a commemorative silver 3-ruble coin ‘The 250th Anniversary of Ingushetia Joining the Russian Federation’ (Catalogue No. 5111-0416).

The coin (fine precious metal content 31.1 g, fineness 925) has a round shape and is 39.0 mm in diameter.

The obverse and reverse sides of the coin have a relief rim around the circumference.

The obverse of the coin features a relief image of the national emblem of the Russian Federation and the inscriptions: ‘РОССИЙСКАЯ ФЕДЕРАЦИЯ’ (RUSSIAN FEDERATION), ‘БАНК РОССИИ’ (BANK OF RUSSIA), the coin denomination ‘3 РУБЛЯ’ (3 RUBLES), the year of issue ‘2020 г.’ (2020), the designation of the metal according to the D.I. Mendeleyev Periodic System of Elements, the fineness, the trade mark of the Saint Petersburg Mint and the fine metal content.

The reverse of the coin features stylised man’s and woman’s silhouettes in national costumes; the background image of ancient Ingush towers and a chain of mountains, laser treated for matte finishing; traditional Ingush ornaments in the lower part of the coin field; and the inscription: ‘250 ЛЕТ ВХОЖДЕНИЯ ИНГУШЕТИИ В СОСТАВ РОССИЙСКОГО ГОСУДАРСТВА’ (THE 250th ANNIVERSARY OF INGUSHETIA JOINING THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION) around the circumference.

The edge of the coin is corrugated.

The coin is minted in proof quality.

The mintage is 3.0 thousand pieces.

The new coin is legal tender of the Russian Federation and is mandatory for acceptance for all kinds of payments, without any restrictions, at its face value.

18 February 2020

