Greetings to winners of the 20th Engineer of the Year 2019 national contest and the Hope of Russia youth prize

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Russia is rightfully famous for a bright constellation of talented engineers, designers, inventors and industrial innovators. Their breakthroughs and innovations became a powerful contribution to the development of the Russian scientific and engineering thought and strengthening of important potential in the key areas of the Russian economy, industry and defence industry complex, as well as the improvement of specialised education.

It is important that traditions of creative labour still live on, and today popular awards are given to worthy scientists and engineers from different Russian regions, including a lot of young scientists and experts who are just making their first steps along their professional path, united by their sincere wish to achieve success and work for Russia’s prosperity.

I believe that your knowledge, abilities, and proactive and innovative work will be in high demand.”

MIL OSI