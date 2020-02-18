Meeting with United Russia party faction leader Sergei Neverov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

It was another working meeting in a series of regular meetings held with heads of party factions in parliament.

The President pointed out that the United Russia party faction, the largest in the State Duma, was doing a lot to ensure the country’s stable and forward-looking development.

Sergei Neverov Neverov SergeiHead of the United Russia faction in the State Duma updated the President on participation of faction members in meetings with voters held in the regions to discuss amendments to the Constitution. He added that the members of all party factions were preparing their own proposals. In this context, he asked Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting with four party faction leaders to discuss this subject and their proposals. Mr Neverov said that all party factions were discussing their proposals at the working group set up at the State Duma. The President said he would hold such a meeting in the near future.

Vladimir Putin and Sergei Neverov also discussed a number of practical matters, for example, the indexation of pensions and the lifting of the bank commission from housing and utility payments.

MIL OSI