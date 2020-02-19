Ambassador of Belarus A.Grinkevich meets the Chairperson of the Committee for Foreign Policy of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of Romania

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On February 18, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Romania, Andrei Grinkevich, met with the Chairperson of the Committee for Foreign Policy of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of Romania, Rozalia-Ibolya Biro.

During the meeting the parties examined a wide range of issues of Belarusian-Romanian interaction, including development of interregional contacts, deepening cooperation in fields of education, culture, tourism, sports, as well as certain aspects of trade and economic cooperation.

In addition, an exchange of views on a number of issues on the regional and global agenda with an emphasis on international security took place.

The parties welcomed the positive nature of the interaction between the legislative bodies of Belarus and Romania in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

In this context, the interlocutors discussed the prospects of organizing this year a visit to the Republic of Belarus of a delegation of the Romanian Parliament led by R.-I.Biro.

