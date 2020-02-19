Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

18 February 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl Pavel, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus.

“Your service as the Primate of the Orthodox Church in Belarus is focused on preserving the rich spiritual and cultural traditions of Christianity, maintaining peace and interfaith dialogue. I am convinced that in the future your pastoral wisdom and power of faith will help consolidate the society,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Metropolitan Pavel strong health and success in all future endeavors.

