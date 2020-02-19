Greetings to participants of International Sambo Tournament

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President, President of the National Olympic Committee Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the participants and guests of the International Sambo Tournament for the Prizes of the President.

“Sambo strengthens will and character, endurance and perseverance. All these qualities are important in wrestling and in life when you need to protect yourselves, your families and friends,” the message of greetings reads. This courageous sport is very popular in Belarus. Belarusian sambo wrestlers represent the country at the most prestigious international competitions with dignity.

Once again Minsk hosts the tournament featuring the best sambo wrestlers from all over the world. It shows that it has become a significant event in the sports calendar, has a high status and authority in the world, the president noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that every athlete will be able to do their best. He also believes that the tournament will be remembered for spectacular fights and genuine emotions.

