Law ratifying Protocol on amendments to agreement on status of and conditions for stationing Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan

President of Russia

The Protocol was signed in Bishkek on March 28, 2019.

The aim of the Protocol is to further improve the international legal framework regulating the presence of the joint Russian military base on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Once enforced, the Protocol will make it possible, in particular, to deploy unmanned aerial vehicle units at the joint Russian military base and use them.

Due to the addition of specific measurements of the plots of land actually taken up by the joint Russian military base facilities, the annual lease has been raised to the equivalent of $4,794,095.

The protocol updates the list of shared-use properties included in the agreement after the deployment of Kyrgyz Armed Forces’ aircraft at the Kant air base.

