Meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft Igor Sechin

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

18 February 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko counts on an agreement on future cooperation with Rosneft. The head of state made the statement as he met with Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board of the Russian oil company Rosneft Igor Sechin on 18 February.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “Thank you for coming. There is nothing to hide – I wanted to discuss the oil situation evolving in Belarus-Russia relations with the head of the largest oil-extracting public company. I know you are aware of the situation but it would be wrong not to even consult with you about individual matters, about how we can work from now on, including with Rosneft. Because last year Rosneft supplied Belarus with nothing less than half of the oil we bought in Russia and processed here, in Belarus.”

“I would like full clarity. I think since you and I have known each other for a long time, you will be able to give some hints and we will be able to come to terms on our future cooperation,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.Igor Sechin noted that Rosneft is one of the biggest investors in Belarus’ economy. “We own stockholders’ equity in Mozyr Oil Refinery, we also have a network of gas stations in the territory of Belarus. The network is not big, just 36 gas stations,” he said.

The company chief noted that he was glad to accept the invitation of the Belarusian leader to come to Minsk. He said he is always happy to visit Minsk. “I really appreciate our relations based on trust,” he added.

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that the agenda of the meeting is dominated by oil supplies from Russia. “To be frank, I would like to discuss oil deals between Belarus and Russia with the chief of the major public oil company. I know you are aware of the situation but it would be wrong not even to consult with you about individual matters, about how we can work from now on, including with Rosneft. Last year Rosneft provided Belarus with nothing less than half of the oil we bought in Russia and processed here, in Belarus,” the head of state said.

“Answering your question about what to do next, I would say that we need to keep working together, of course. We are ready for constructive cooperation. I am glad to have an opportunity to discuss this matter with you,” Igor Sechin said.

MIL OSI