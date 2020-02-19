Working meeting with St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Governor reported that 2019 was a relatively successful year. The assistance provided to the city helped build 44 kindergartens, 12 schools and 16 healthcare facilities.

Mr Beglov Beglov AlexanderGovernor of St Petersburg also thanked the President for helping create an Art Park in the historical centre of St Petersburg. An international contest was held to design the large park, and the winner will be chosen in July. When the President asked how much time it would take to build the park, the Governor said that the design and construction would take two to two and a half years.

The Governor also reported that the city had reached almost all the 2019 targets for the national projects. A transport reform is underway in the city as well as preparations for the 75th Victory anniversary.

